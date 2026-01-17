1 injured in northeast Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a northeast Charlotte shooting on Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 700 block of Pennwood Lane around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

There, paramedics said they found one patient suffering from a gunshot wound.

The patient was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

