1 injured in west Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a west Charlotte stabbing on Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 3000 block of Reid Avenue around 8 a.m. Saturday.

There, they found one patient suffering from a stab wound.

The patient was sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

Channel 9 was on the scene and could see one person being taken into custody. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not released any information at this time.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: District responds after fights break out at Lancaster High

District responds after fights break out at Lancaster High

©2026 Cox Media Group