YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person died and another was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning east of Rock Hill in York County, state troopers said.

A GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling north on Leslie Highway at Stone Post Lane when it struck a Kia Optima on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Kia died at the scene. The pickup truck driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

VIDEO: Watch out for scammers pretending to be York County deputies

Watch out for scammers pretending to be York County deputies

©2024 Cox Media Group