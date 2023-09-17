Drivers hospitalized, passenger killed in deadly York County, S.C. crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A deadly car accident in York County, South Carolina, left one dead and two hospitalized on Saturday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said two cars were involved in the accident on Paraham Road near Pine Forest Drive.

A 2021 Toyota SUV was traveling south on Paraham and collided with a 2018 BMW Sedan traveling in the opposite direction around 3:00 p.m.

The drivers were hospitalized, and the front-seat passenger in the Toyota was killed in the collision.

SCHP has not released more information and says the accident is still under investigation.

Channel 9 has reached out to learn more about the nature of the accident. Check wsoctv.com for updates in this developing story.

