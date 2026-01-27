1 killed, 1 hurt in Concord shooting

CONCORD, N.C. — One person has died and another is hurt following a shooting in Concord Monday night, officials said.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Kite Court, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police say it involved two people. Both were taken to the hospital where one died from their gunshot wounds.

Investigators have not released the identities of the suspects, and no other information surrounding the incident has been made available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Concord Police.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

