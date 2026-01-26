Family of slain food delivery driver seeks answers after deadly west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — New video obtained by Channel 9 shows a crowd of people at the scene of a deadly shooting in a west Charlotte neighborhood.

Family members confirmed that John Martinez was working as a food delivery driver when he was shot and killed.

The incident happened Sunday night at the corner of Elmin Street and West Boulevard.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon spoke with Martinez’s family Monday afternoon.

They’re in shock and looking for answers, just like the people in the community.

The victim’s car is still at the scene and the food he was trying to deliver is on the ground next to it.

Martinez’s relative cried in disbelief Sunday night as police worked to get answers in the distance. On Monday, that family member and others told Channel 9 they are still waiting to learn if Martinez, a Rock Hill native, stopped for a delivery, or had to pull over for some other reason.

“That’s crazy, and it’s so sad because I don’t know what’s really going on,” said Dolores Romero, a neighbor.

She and other neighbors told us they heard several shots fired on an icy, frigid night.

“My son go in my room and he said, ‘Mom, you hearing the shooting?’ and I said yeah,” Romero said.

She thought the shooting took place on another street. Romero said a murder yards away from her front door didn’t seem likely.

“They have no trouble,” said Romero. “It’s nice neighborhood.”

She thought they would get some answers after the sun rose and the neighborhood began to thaw out.

But there is no word on a suspect and little details from police. People waiting to learn more instead found undelivered food still on the ground beside a murder victim’s car.

There is still crime scene tape in the same spot, and Romero said no answers make it feel like the stinging chill of a deadly night is still in the air.

“What’s happened? It’s sad because we living here a long time and nothing happened like that,” Romero said.

She said she knows the people at the home where the shooting happened. Romero talked to them last night and they said they don’t know anything about the shooting.

Neighbors and the victim’s family are waiting for the outcome of the police investigation.

