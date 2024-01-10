1 killed, 1 hurt when Mustang crashes following chase, troopers say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt after a chase that led to a crash Tuesday night in Rowan County, troopers said.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were called around 9:15 p.m. to the single-car crash involving a Ford Mustang on Wilcoy Road near the town of Rockwell.

They were told the Mustang was in a ditch but when the trooper got there, it was traveling on Red Road, which intersects Wilcoy Road, where the initial crash took place.

The trooper followed the Mustang as it swerved in and out of its lane.

The Mustang turned onto Crescent Road and ran off the road before getting back into its lane, troopers said.

The trooper tried to pull the Mustang over but it sped away making a left turn onto U.S. Highway 52 North where it went over 100 mph.

The driver went about 1.5 miles and tried to pass a car near the intersection of Saint Lukes Church Road but sideswiped it.

The driver of the Mustang lost control, ran off the road, and hit a brick and concrete sign in front of East Rowan High School.

The Mustang flipped and one of its two occupants was ejected.

Kimberly Anita Lynn Nesslage, 23, of Huntersville, died at the scene.

John Paul Beinkampen, 24, of Salisbury, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

No one else was hurt.

It is unclear who was driving the Mustang.

The crash is under investigation.





















A nearby trooper was dispatched, and at 9:17 p.m. the responding trooper observed the Mustang traveling north on Red Rd, which intersects with Wilcoy Rd where the initial crash took place.













The violator was unable to maintain lane control and crossed the center line of the roadway several times as the trooper followed. The violator turned right onto Crescent Rd and traveled off the left side of the roadway before merging back into the correct lane.













The responding trooper activated emergency lights and siren to perform a traffic stop. The violator refused to stop and accelerated away from the trooper before making a left turn onto US-52. A pursuit began at this time, and the violator continued north on US-52 in excess of 100mph. The violator traveled approximately 1.5 miles and attempted to pass a Honda passenger vehicle near the intersection of St. Lukes Church Rd, but sideswiped the Honda. The violator lost control and ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a brick and concrete sign in front of East Rowan High School. The vehicle overturned, ejecting one occupant while the other remained in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.













John Paul Beinkampen, 24, of Salisbury, NC, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Kimberly Anita Lynn Nesslage, 23, of Huntersville, NC, died on scene.













No troopers or third parties were injured during the incident. Investigators are still working to determine which occupant was driving the vehicle during the pursuit and subsequent crash.





©2024 Cox Media Group