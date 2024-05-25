1 killed, 1 injured after 2 motorcycles crash, troopers say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two motorcycles crashed Friday night in Chester County killing one and injuring another, highway patrol troopers said.

A 2015 Yamaha traveling south on Highway 321 sideswiped a 1998 Harley-Davidson while trying to pass it near Armenia Road at about 3 p.m.

Both bikes wrecked.

The Yamaha rider died and the person on the Harley was airlifted to a hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Close call: Motorcycle nearly hits kid while passing stopped Iredell Co. school bus

Close call: Motorcycle nearly hits kid while passing stopped Iredell Co. school bus





©2024 Cox Media Group