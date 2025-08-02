1 killed, 1 injured in Outer Banks fishing pier shooting

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in the Avalon Pier parking lot in the Outer Banks.

Two people were shot, and one died as a result, at the Avalon Pier on Thursday around 2:30 p.m., the Kill Devil Hills Police told WRAL.

The suspect fled and was later caught in Southern Shored, WRAL reported.

Officials told the Rock Hill Herald that a 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting. Henry Lee Hargis was identified as the suspect and was arrested less than an hour after the shooting.

The deceased victim has been identified as 19-year-old Zane Hughes.

The other victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. He is 15 years old.

The Rock Hill Herald reports the 15-year-old victim was visiting the Outer Banks on a fishing trip from Pennsylvania.

Hargis had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

WATCH: 71 guns stolen during move; safes dumped along Charlotte road

71 guns stolen during move; safes dumped along Charlotte road

©2025 Cox Media Group