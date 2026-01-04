1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed, and two others were injured following a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

MEDIC and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene at the 3200 block of Shamrock Drive shortly after 3 a.m.

Two patients were sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, MEDIC said.

Police are investigating the crash and have asked that drivers avoid the area.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

