1 killed, 3 hurt in southwest Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in southwest Charlotte.

The crash happened at the intersection of Shopton Road and Ayrshire Glen Place Friday night just before 10:30 p.m.

MEDIC said two people were treated for serious injuries, and another person was treated for life-threatening injuries.

A fourth person died at the scene, according to MEDIC.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

