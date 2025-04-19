1 killed, 3 hurt in southwest Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in southwest Charlotte.
The crash happened at the intersection of Shopton Road and Ayrshire Glen Place Friday night just before 10:30 p.m.
MEDIC said two people were treated for serious injuries, and another person was treated for life-threatening injuries.
A fourth person died at the scene, according to MEDIC.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
