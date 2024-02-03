Local

1 killed, 3 seriously hurt in Huntersville crash, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Coleman Montgomery, wsoctv.com
By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Coleman Montgomery, wsoctv.com

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed and three people were seriously hurt in a crash Friday night in Huntersville, MEDIC said.

22-year-old man killed in Huntersville crash aspired to be in law enforcement, parents say

The wreck happened at Hambright and Everrett Keith roads.

Two of the injured were taken to Atrium Health CMC and one was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Troopers collide during chase in Huntersville, highway patrol says

Troopers collide during chase in Huntersville, highway patrol says

©2024 Cox Media Group

Coleman

Coleman Montgomery, wsoctv.com

Coleman is a photojournalist for Channel 9.

Most Read