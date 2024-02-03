1 killed, 3 seriously hurt in Huntersville crash, MEDIC says

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed and three people were seriously hurt in a crash Friday night in Huntersville, MEDIC said.

The wreck happened at Hambright and Everrett Keith roads.

Two of the injured were taken to Atrium Health CMC and one was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian.

No further information was released.

