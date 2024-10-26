‘We can’t replace them’: Family mourns the loss of mother, sister killed by suspected drunk driver

CHARLOTTE — A family hopes something positive can come out of the tragic deaths of their loved ones.

Police say a mother and daughter were killed in the 4300 block of East WT Harris Boulevard on Oct. 15 by a suspected drunk driver traveling at a high rate of speed.

Now, the close-knit family is grieving the loss of their 74-year-old mother Darlene Akbar and their sister Aneesah Akbar.

“I feel like I have a hole in my heart from my mom and my sister that can never be replaced,” said Tynetta Lindsay.

“We just miss them so much,” said Kimberly Akbar.

It’s been a difficult month for the family. Their father, Imam Khalil Akbar, died from cancer. Since then, the seven daughters have attended to their mother, with one always being with her.

On the day of the accident, Aneesah had taken their mother to a doctor’s appointment. They were on their way back home when their car was hit.

“That particular day she was like, ‘OK, you all don’t worry about it. I got mom,’ and they were gone all day. And with three minutes from home this happens,” said Kimberly Akbar.

All the sisters learned life-long lessons from their parents that are helping them cope now.

“She went back to school after having seven daughters and being married to my father since she was 17 and earning her nursing degree,” said Khalidah Akbar.

De'Ontrey Taylor (WSOC)

Police arrested 25-year-old De’Ontrey Taylor and charged him with felony death by vehicle and reckless driving. Investigators say he was drunk.

The family urges everyone not to drink and drive.

“My sister, my mom, we can’t replace them. Our family is broken,” said Lindsay.

“The way we see this is it’s a sign that there is more work to be done in the community. There is more education to be done in the community as well, as far as not drinking and driving,” said Khalidah Akbar.

Taylor is in jail under a $300,000 bond.

Taylor had not been in trouble before, but last year he was given a citation for going 87 mph in a 45 mph zone. He was given a prayer for judgment and those charges were dismissed.

VIDEO: CMPD investigating fatal crash in south Charlotte

CMPD investigating fatal crash in south Charlotte





©2024 Cox Media Group