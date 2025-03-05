1 killed in accident at rock quarry in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed Wednesday morning in an industrial accident at a rock quarry in southwest Charlotte, the fire department confirmed.

First responders were called to the Martin Marietta quarry in the 11000 block of Texland Boulevard off Westinghouse Boulevard shortly before 11 a.m.

They got there and confirmed there was a fatality.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

