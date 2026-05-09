1 killed after car crashes into concrete culvert in Sherills Ford

SHERILLS FORD, N.C. — A crash on Mount Pleasant Road in Catawba County on Friday is under investigation after one person died, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. The crash involved a 2021 Dodge Charger that drove off the road near Trailwood Drive and flipped over. Troopers say the Charger crashed into a concrete culvert after leaving the road, entrapping three passengers inside.

The driver and front-seat passenger in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said 57-year-old Mary Miller of Sherrills Ford died in the crash.

The highway patrol said speed and impairment aren’t believed to be factors in the crash.

Miller, who was a backseat passenger, wasn’t wearing her seat belt at the time of the collision. No charges have been filed at this time in connection with the incident.

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