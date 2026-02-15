1 killed, another injured in Chesterfield County crash

CHERAW, S.C. — One person was killed, and another was injured in a crash in Chesterfield County on Saturday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to the scene at the intersection of US Highway 1 and Sullivan Road around 1:25 p.m. Saturday.
A 1997 Lincoln Town Car was traveling north when it collided with a 2017 Lincoln MKZ that was traveling south. Both were only occupied by the drivers, troopers said.
The Town Car’s driver died at a hospital, troopers said. The driver of the MKZ was sent to a hospital to be treated for injuries.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
