1 killed in Caldwell County motorcycle crash

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — A Hickory woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Caldwell County Sunday night.

State troopers say the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Petra Mill Road in Granite Falls.

The crash report says 61-year-old Belinda Diane Sain lost control of the motorcycle and drove off the right side of the road, hitting several mailboxes and a parked vehicle.

Sain was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to her injuries at the scene, officials said.

Petra Mill Road was closed in the area for about an hour during the investigation.

Troopers don’t believe speed or impairment were contributing factors in the crash.

