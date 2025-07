CHARLOTTE — One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Uptown Charlotte Thursday morning, MEDIC says.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. on South Mint Street outside Bank of America Stadium.

On the scene, officers could be seen shutting down the street to investigate.

No other details have been made available.

