1 killed in Catawba County crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Claremont man was killed in a Catawba County crash Tuesday night.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 10 near Robert Rufty Lane.

Troopers say 69-year-old Charles Franklin McCullough was driving when he ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the scene of the crash.

Investigators do not believe speed or impairment played a role in the crash. They did say McCullough was not wearing a seat belt.

The road was shut down for approximately two hours during the investigation.

