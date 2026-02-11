1 killed in Catawba County crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Claremont man was killed in a Catawba County crash Tuesday night.
According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 10 near Robert Rufty Lane.
Troopers say 69-year-old Charles Franklin McCullough was driving when he ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the scene of the crash.
Investigators do not believe speed or impairment played a role in the crash. They did say McCullough was not wearing a seat belt.
The road was shut down for approximately two hours during the investigation.
VIDEO: Vehicle fire blocks lanes on I-85 in University City
©2026 Cox Media Group