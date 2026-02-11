Deadly crash in Caldwell County claims life of 76-year-old driver

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 76-year-old man was killed in a Caldwell County crash early Wednesday morning, troopers said.

According to a release, David Dula was traveling west on Highway 64, near Helton Hartley Place, when he crossed the centerline and collided with the guardrail. His SUV then overturned and collided with a tree before catching on fire.

Troopers say he died at the scene of the crash.

Investigators do not believe speed or impairment played a part in the crash.

