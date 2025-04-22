1 killed after car flips through wall on Beatties Ford Road in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Huntersville, Channel 9 learned.

The Huntersville Fire Department first reported the crash at the intersection of Beatties Ford and Sample roads. MEDIC then confirmed to Channel 9 that one person was killed in the crash.

It’s not clear what led to the crash or how many cars were involved.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew to the scene and spotted one vehicle that crashed through a wall on the side of the road. The car had flipped over underneath trees, and a portion of the wall was sitting in the middle of Beatties Ford Road.

Beatties Ford Road crash leaves boulder in roadway

Emergency crews were directing traffic away from the crash, and a portion of Beatties Ford Road was shut down.

