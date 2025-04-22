1 killed after car flips through wall on Beatties Ford Road in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Huntersville, Channel 9 learned.
The Huntersville Fire Department first reported the crash at the intersection of Beatties Ford and Sample roads. MEDIC then confirmed to Channel 9 that one person was killed in the crash.
It’s not clear what led to the crash or how many cars were involved.
The victim hasn’t been identified yet.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew to the scene and spotted one vehicle that crashed through a wall on the side of the road. The car had flipped over underneath trees, and a portion of the wall was sitting in the middle of Beatties Ford Road.
Emergency crews were directing traffic away from the crash, and a portion of Beatties Ford Road was shut down.
