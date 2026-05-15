Charlotte woman sentenced to over 21 years for child abuse material

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman was sentenced Thursday to more than 21 years in prison for producing child sexual abuse material.

Aisha Khan, 40, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Pakistan, was also ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson for the Western District of North Carolina.

Khan pleaded guilty to production of child pornography on Feb. 25, 2025. Court records indicate that between October and December 2021, Khan produced multiple images and videos depicting a prepubescent minor victim engaging in sexually explicit conduct. After creating the material, Khan distributed it to another individual.

U.S. Attorney Ferguson announced the sentencing.

He credited Homeland Security Investigations in Charlotte and Wilmington for their work on the case.

“It is unfathomable to me how someone can do things like this to a child,” Ferguson said. “I am proud of my office for standing up for defenseless children who cannot stand up for themselves.”

Homeland Security Investigations began its inquiry into Khan in 2023. The investigation started after evidence emerged that Khan had produced child sexual abuse material of a minor female.

Ferguson also thanked the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Agency in Wilmington and the Jacksonville Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

Khan is currently in federal custody. She will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons once a federal facility is designated.

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