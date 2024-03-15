1 killed in crash at Mount Holly intersection

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Mount Holly on Friday.

It happened early that morning at the intersection of Noles Drive and Valley Street.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released because their family has not yet been notified, police said.

Investigators didn’t say if any charges will be filed.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343.

