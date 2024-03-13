Two hospitalized following crash in Huntersville, MEDIC says

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash in Huntersville Wednesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 6:15 a.m. on Davidson-Concord Road near Bradford Park.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries, and the other person was taken for treatment of serious injuries.

The Huntersville Fire Department is working to clear the area.

Firefighters are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

VIDEO: Your car may be secretly recording you, and it could raise your insurance

Your car may be secretly recording you, and it could raise your insurance

©2024 Cox Media Group