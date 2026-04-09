1 killed in Granite Falls house fire

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — Investigators responded to a deadly house fire early Thursday morning in Granite Falls.

It broke out just after 3 a.m. at a home along Spring Valley Place.

The sheriff’s office, along with fire investigators, executed a search warrant at the home. They say four people were inside when it caught fire.

Multiple departments responded to the blaze and quickly brought the fire under control. Investigators say most of the damage was contained to one room in the basement where a man was found dead.

The victim lived with his elderly parents and a niece who were not hurt in the fire. Family members told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty he was living there to help take care of his parents.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but the fire marshal’s office says they do not suspect any foul play.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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