Charlotte City Council cancels I-77 toll lane project discussion

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council cancelled its plans to discuss the Interstate 77 toll lane project Wednesday.

The special meeting was scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization still plans to discuss the project at its board meeting Wednesday night.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation paused advancement on the project, which would stretch from Uptown to South Carolina, as community groups voice their concerns surrounding the design and how it could impact nearby neighborhoods.

It originally proposed building elevated lanes and recently said it will study the possibility of using an underground tunnel.

The city did not share a reason for the cancellation. It’s unclear if or when the meeting will be rescheduled.

VIDEO: NC Gov. Stein supports pause on I-77 toll lane project amid community concerns

NC Gov. Stein supports pause on I-77 toll lane project amid community concerns

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