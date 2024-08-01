Local

1 killed in Lancaster County crash, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A person has died following a crash in Lancaster County Wednesday afternoon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Old Pardue Road near Whitaker Road.

Troopers said the driver was heading east on Old Pardue Road when they went off the road and overturned into a ditch.

No other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to troopers.

