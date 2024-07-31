City of Charlotte not doing enough to eliminate deadly crashes, audit says

CHARLOTTE — A new internal audit by the City of Charlotte shows officials aren’t doing enough to eliminate deadly crashes.

The city audited its Vision Zero program, which launched in 2019. Its goal is to reduce crashes and eliminate traffic deaths by 2030.

The audit found the millions being spent for the program aren’t helping numbers drop. It found the city’s transportation department staff failed to fully implement key components of the plan, and it pointed to police falling short on tracking crash-related data.

From what I’m hearing: the findings of this audit of the city’s Vision Zero program have the attention of city staff and several on council. The report is being viewed by many as a wake-up call. https://t.co/g3dCAIoBvu — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 31, 2024

The Charlotte Department of Transportation and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are working on corrective actions.

