1 killed in Landis house fire

Landis Fire Department (Town of Landis)
LANDIS, N.C. — One person was killed in an overnight fire in Landis, firefighters said.

Officials say the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Taylor Street.

Crews say they saw fire coming from the home when they arrived. As they were putting it out, they found one person dead inside.

Channel 9 is asking investigators for more information about that victim and how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

