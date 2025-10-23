1 killed in Landis house fire

LANDIS, N.C. — One person was killed in an overnight fire in Landis, firefighters said.

Officials say the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Taylor Street.

Crews say they saw fire coming from the home when they arrived. As they were putting it out, they found one person dead inside.

