1 killed in north Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a north Charlotte crash early Sunday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to a crash on Interstate 85 South near Beatties Ford Road around 1:15 a.m.

Officials said one person was killed in the crash, but they did not report any other injuries.

Part of I-85 was closed for several hours after the crash, reopening around 5 a.m.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

