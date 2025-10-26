1 killed in north Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a north Charlotte crash early Sunday morning, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to a crash on Interstate 85 South near Beatties Ford Road around 1:15 a.m.
Officials said one person was killed in the crash, but they did not report any other injuries.
Part of I-85 was closed for several hours after the crash, reopening around 5 a.m.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
