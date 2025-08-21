1 killed in northeast Mecklenburg County motorcycle crash

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 85 in northeast Mecklenburg County Thursday morning, North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m.

The right ramp lane was closed to Interstate 485 Inner due to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 21-year-old killed after crashing motorcycle in University City

21-year-old killed after crashing motorcycle in University City

©2025 Cox Media Group