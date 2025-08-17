1 killed in overnight shooting in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officials responded to the scene at the 300 block of Lambeth Drive around 3:30 a.m. after receiving calls about a shooting.

There, they found a victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

MEDIC responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they had attempted life-saving measures while on scene, but the victim was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

CMPD is collecting evidence and investigating. No suspects have been identified yet.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

