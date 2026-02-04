1 killed in Rockingham shooting, suspect in custody

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — One person was killed in an early morning shooting in east Rockingham Wednesday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also say they have a suspect in custody as a result of the initial investigation.

According to Sheriff Mark B. Gulledge, the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the violence.

No further information has been made available as the victim’s family has yet to be notified.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: ‘She loved her children’: Mother relives tragedy after son shot, killed

‘She loved her children’: Mother relives tragedy after son shot, killed

©2026 Cox Media Group