1 killed in shooting near Matthews bowling alley

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting near a bowling alley in Matthews early Sunday morning.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 11200 block of Brigman Road around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said they found one person with gunshot wounds. The patient was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was near a Lucky Strike bowling alley.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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