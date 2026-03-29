1 killed in shooting near Matthews bowling alley

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting near a bowling alley in Matthews early Sunday morning.
MEDIC responded to the scene at the 11200 block of Brigman Road around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Officials said they found one person with gunshot wounds. The patient was pronounced dead at the scene.
The scene was near a Lucky Strike bowling alley.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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