1 killed in shooting outside southeast Charlotte daycare

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide Monday morning in southeast Charlotte.

Police say one person was shot and killed around 3 a.m. on North Sharon Amity Road.

It happened in the parking lot of a 24-hour daycare center. Bullet holes were seen in the front windshield of a car at the scene.

Channel 9 is asking CMPD for more information about the victim and if they have any information about a shooter.

