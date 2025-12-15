1 killed in shooting outside southeast Charlotte daycare

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide Monday morning in southeast Charlotte.
Police say one person was shot and killed around 3 a.m. on North Sharon Amity Road.
It happened in the parking lot of a 24-hour daycare center. Bullet holes were seen in the front windshield of a car at the scene.
Channel 9 is asking CMPD for more information about the victim and if they have any information about a shooter.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
