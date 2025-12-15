Hanukkah event in Symphony Park draws crowd despite recent tragedy in Australia

CHARLOTTE — Hanukkah is supposed to be a celebration, but there were a lot of heavy hearts at Symphony Park Sunday night.

Hundreds poured into the park for the start of Hanukkah. Josh Faigen was one of the faces in the crowd along with his young son.

“Always be proud of who you are, buddy,” Josh said. “Be proud to be Jewish, be proud to be American, and be proud that we’re free.”

Those words mean more on a day like Sunday following the terrorist attack in Australia in which 15 people were killed.

“Hit me very hard because I know many of the people there who were affected, including some of the Rabbis that were killed,” said Rabbi Yossi Groner. “It’s very sad.”

Groner was one of the organizers of Sunday’s event. There was a heavy security presence to reassure those who wanted to partake in the celebration.

“Was there a thought even for a brief moment that maybe you shouldn’t go forward? Absolutely not,” Groner said. “Just the opposite. It only encouraged us to be stronger and more determined.”

At the event there was the lighting of the menorah and singing and playing of traditional Jewish songs. Organizers said they were encouraged that after the attack, ticket sales went up.

“I think the people who did the attack want us to be scared and I’m not going to be scared,” said Groner.

Of course there were Christians in the crowd to let their Jewish brothers and sisters know they are not alone.

“Primarily to support the community, the Jewish community and to learn about the Jewish culture and religion,” said Dave Arnett, an attendee. “And our friends invited us and this has been a wonderful experience.”

VIDEO: Surveillance video released in Gastonia mall shooting; police still searching for suspects

Surveillance video released in Gastonia mall shooting; police still searching for suspects

©2025 Cox Media Group