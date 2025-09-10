1 killed in west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in west Charlotte.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 77 between Wilkinson Boulevard and Remount Road.

One person was pronounced dead on scene, and another person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to MEDIC.

A stretch of the interstate was closed while officials investigated the incident.

The road has since reopened.

Channel 9 is asking CMPD for more details about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

