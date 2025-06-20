1 killed in west Charlotte motorcycle crash, MEDIC said

CHARLOTTE — Troopers are investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 485 inner at Moores Chapel Road Friday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m., and one person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MEDIC.

A part of the road was closed due to the crash. Troopers cleared the scene around 5:20 a.m., and the road is now open.

ALERT: IL I-485 is CLOSED near Moores Chapel Rd. due to deadly crash involving a motorcycle in northwest #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/b6fl2V90f2 — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) June 20, 2025

Channel 9 is asking for more information about the victim and if the driver involved will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

