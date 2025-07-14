1 killed in York motorcycle crash, police say

YORK, S.C. — One woman is dead following a collision on Saturday in York involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer, according to a release from the York Police Department Monday.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 321.

The motorcycle, driven by a 46-year-old woman, collided head-on with the tractor trailer driven by a 69-year-old man.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Piedmont Medical Center Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the female motorcyclist to Piedmont Medical Center, where she later died.

Chief Brian Trail of the York Police Department asked the community to pray for all parties involved and their families in this tragic incident.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

