1 dead, 4 hurt in overnight west Mecklenburg crash

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead, and four others were injured in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Mecklenburg County early Wednesday morning, MEDIC said.

The deadly crash near near Interstate 485 occurred around 1:30 a.m., leading to the closure of the northbound lanes for several hours.

The four people hurt were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash caused significant disruption to early morning traffic, with the road remaining closed until just after 5 a.m. when it was reopened to commuters.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. Channel 9 reached out to North Carolina Troopers for more information.

