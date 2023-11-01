Intimidator at Carowinds sees 1 million riders this year

CHARLOTTE — Just days before Carowinds’ NASCAR-themed roller coaster was set to close for the season, the park says one million riders took the plunge on it this year.

The Intimidator is Carowinds’ second-biggest roller coaster and one of the largest in the world. It’s fast too, reaching up to 80 miles per hour -- though that’s still a fraction of the speeds Dale “Intimidator” Earnhardt would reach regularly in his racing career.

The amusement park opened at the beginning of 2023 for a year-round schedule, and that helped the roller coaster reach the milestone on Sunday. One young girl was the millionth rider this season, according to a post shared on X by Carowinds.

🏁 Intimidator welcomed its 1,000,000th rider this season on Sunday, October 29. #Carowinds



This weekend is your last chance to ride the @NASCAR-inspired coaster before it closes for the season on November 5.#NASCAR | @DaleJr | @TeamChevy pic.twitter.com/Y9xDwX1YUI — Carowinds (@Carowinds) November 1, 2023

Carowinds will be closing the ride for the season on Nov. 5. Select rides will be open for the park’s WinterFest, which runs on select nights from Nov. 17 to Jan. 1.

