1 person evaluated at scene of west Charlotte fire

CHARLOTTE — One person was evaluated by MEDIC at the scene of a fire in west Charlotte on Saturday.

Charlotte Fire responded to the fire at the 4900 block of Evoke Living Lane. Officials said smoke could be seen coming from the apartment when crews arrived.

The fire was controlled within 30 minutes, fire officials said. One person was turned over to MEDIC for evaluation.

The fire is under investigation, Charlotte Fire said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: I-485 express lanes to open Saturday

I-485 express lanes to open Saturday

©2026 Cox Media Group