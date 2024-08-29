1 suspect sentenced in connection with deadly Uptown shooting from 2021

CHARLOTTE — One of the suspects charged after a man was found dead in Uptown Charlotte has been sentenced to prison, authorities said on Thursday.

Monterius Johnson, 26, pled guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

Johnson was one of five people charged in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Tahajie Howard. The shooting apparently happened near Truist Field and Romare Bearden Park on Oct. 17, 2021.

According to the district attorney’s office, Johnson was sentenced to 58-82 months in prison.

Previous coverage - Dec. 31, 2021

Police have charged five people in connection with the death of a man who was shot in southwest Charlotte on Oct. 17. The victim then drove to uptown where he died.

Officers were called at around 7:45 p.m. to a shooting call along Remount Road. Shortly after they got there, police received another call about a person shot on South Mint Street near Truist Field and Romare Bearden Park in uptown.

CMPD clarifies the victim was shot on Remount Road and drove to South Mint Street where he died. No arrests or suspects at this point @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/4pZchx2Drv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 18, 2021

Once officers got to the scene in uptown, they found 21-year-old Tahajie Howard, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Detectives determined that Howard was shot on Remount Road near Cowles Road before driving to uptown.

Detectives arrested Jamel Edwards Robinson, 21, Takyi Wylie, 20, and Gervaris Culp, 24, on Dec. 9 and charged them all with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The next day, police charged Pierre McClure, 33, with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

CMPD additionally charged Monterius Johnson, 23, with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder on Dec. 30.

Channel 9 crews in uptown on Oct. 17 could see dozens of CMPD officers and crime tape up around the scene in a parking lot.

“It has been a very rough day,” said CMPD Maj. Alex Watson. “Obviously, when you have victims on scene, the loved ones of victims on scene -- taking care of their needs is a big priority for us. It is our third one (homicide) of the day. It is never a pleasant feeling.”

Officials have not said what led to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS.

1 person fatally shot near Bank of America Stadium, MEDIC confirms (WSOC)

Howard’s slaying was the third homicide within 24 hours that CMPD detectives were investigating.

Officers responded to another homicide early Sunday on Aulton Link Court in north Charlotte, where Damian Oliver, 42, was found dead.

Later Sunday morning, at around 11 a.m., police said they were investigating a separate homicide on Wynbrook Way in north Charlotte, where Terrell McCreary, 29 was found dead.

Communities frustrated by weekend violence after 3 killed within 24 hours

After three homicide in less than 24 hours, CMPD has been busy trying to get closure for three grieving families.

Police said none of the cases are connected but officers are still trying to make arrests in each of them.

Community leaders are growing more and more frustrated with the violence, and are wondering when and if it will stop. Mothers of Murdered Offspring executive director Lisa Crawford is one of those who wants to see a change.

“These are mothers and fathers and sons and daughters,” Crawford said. “I mean these are people.”

Crawford told Channel 9 she had police reports for more than half a dozen people killed in Charlotte in the past week.

“I think we’re all just hurting,” Crawford said. “I think the pandemic has done a number on us that none of us really realized how much it is affecting us emotionally mentally, psychologically, financially, I mean with this the chaos is going on in our lives.”

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH PREVIOUS STORY BELOW: Police identify man found dead in uptown following shooting in southwest Charlotte)

Police: Person shot in southwest Charlotte before driving to uptown where they died from injuries

©2021 Cox Media Group