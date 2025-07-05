1 person killed, 3 juveniles hospitalized, injured following crash in Hickory, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — One person was killed and three juveniles were hospitalized in a crash in Hickory Thursday night.

Hickory police responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 321 and Clement Boulevard NW around 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police determined that a Jeep Wrangler traveling south on Highway 321 collided with a Chevrolet Trax traveling west on Clement Boulevard NW.

The crash resulted in the death of 26-year-old Jeana Rose Foster, the Chevrolet’s driver. Three juveniles were traveling in the Chevrolet and suffered injuries. Two of the juveniles were hospitalized, while one was released from the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler, 55-year-old Scott Alan Lail, was found to have entered the intersection under a red light and was impaired at the time of the crash.

Lail has been charged with driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle, and two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

