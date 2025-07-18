1 person killed in Gastonia officer-involved shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Gastonia Thursday night, police said.

According to a release from the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hickory Hollow Road, not far from New Hope Road and Hudson Boulevard.

Police say the suspect was killed at the scene of the incident.

The Gastonia Police Department is expected to hold a press conference at the station Friday morning.

Channel 9 is asking Gastonia Police for more information about the shooting and what led up to it.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

