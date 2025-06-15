1 person killed in York County motorcycle crash, SCHP says

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in York County on Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to Catawba Church Road near Springdale Road around 4:40 a.m.

There, officials said they found a single vehicle crash involving a 2021 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was travelling south and veered off the left side of the ditch, according to reports. He was later pronounced deceased.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

