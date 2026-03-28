1 person seriously hurt in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt in an early morning shooting in west Charlotte, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene on Freedom Drive around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Paramedics said they found a patient with a gunshot wound.

The patient was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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