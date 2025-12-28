1 pronounced deceased following south Charlotte crash, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in south Charlotte on Saturday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Charlotte Fire, and MEDIC responded to the 1900 block of Carmel Road around 10 a.m. Saturday.

A white 2022 Honda CR-V was located off the right side of the road, with the driver inside, unresponsive, officials said.

David Patrick O’Neil was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators said they suspect speed to be a contributing factor. They are waiting for toxicology results to return.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

