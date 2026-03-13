1 sent to hospital after northeast Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE — One person was transported to a hospital after an early morning house fire in northeast Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the home on the 4600 block of Thornwood Road around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arriving, crews said they found smoke and fire showing from the home.

Officials said firefighters controlled the flames within 20 minutes.

MEDIC transported one person to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire is under investigation, according to Charlotte Fire officials.

No additional details have been made available.

