1 sent to hospital following northwest Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the 4200 block of Hovis Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

There, they found one person suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was sent to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

