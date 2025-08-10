1 sent to hospital following northwest Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to the 4200 block of Hovis Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
There, they found one person suffering a gunshot wound.
The victim was sent to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
